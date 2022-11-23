$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Durango
GT
53,540KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9396598
- Stock #: 229455A
- VIN: 1C4RDJDG8LC257273
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
With such a versatile, capable, and comfortable SUV, you may never need another family car after the Dodge Durango. This 2020 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
Filled with impressive standard features, this 2020 Dodge Durango is a surprising, adventurous ride. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.This SUV has 53,540 kms. Stock number 229455A is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Durango's trim level is GT. Stepping up to this incredible GT trim gets you heated leather and suede seats, a power rear liftgate, memory power heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, all wheel drive, roof rails, automatic headlights, fog lights, LED daytime running lights, stylish aluminum wheels, a rear view camera with rear parking assistance, remote engine start and ready alert braking for safety, convenience and style. The interior is loaded with even more style and comfort than you would believe with front passenger power flat folding seat, a heated leather steering wheel w/ paddle shifters, full color customizable instrument cluster display, 3rd row seating with remote folding headrests, 2nd row fold and tumble seats, 2nd row heated seats, proximity entry, Uconnect 4 with a 7 inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 115 volt power outlet. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Rear Seats, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
