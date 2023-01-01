2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

$26,300 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 , 7 9 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10093278

10093278 Stock #: 64253

64253 VIN: 2C4RDGCG9LR231244

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 64253

Mileage 12,799 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.