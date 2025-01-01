$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE 2WD
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE 2WD
Location
Kash Auto Gallery
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
403-455-5500
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
315,671KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG9LR186291
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 315,671 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
