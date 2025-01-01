Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

315,671 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE 2WD

Watch This Vehicle
12133834

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE 2WD

Location

Kash Auto Gallery

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-455-5500

Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
315,671KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG9LR186291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 315,671 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kash Auto Gallery

Used 2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Fastback for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Fastback 73,166 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD Hybrid LE for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD Hybrid LE 166,969 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Pilot Touring 7-Passenger AWD for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Honda Pilot Touring 7-Passenger AWD 51,455 KM $39,955 + tax & lic

Email Kash Auto Gallery

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kash Auto Gallery

Kash Auto Gallery

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Call Dealer

403-455-XXXX

(click to show)

403-455-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kash Auto Gallery

403-455-5500

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan