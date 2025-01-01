$26,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 110,225 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT – Family-Ready with Premium Features!
This 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT is the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and safety – all backed by a Clean CARFAX with 0 accidents! Loaded with features the whole family will love, this minivan is road-trip ready and built to handle everyday life with ease.
Entertainment & Comfort Highlights:
Rear DVD Entertainment System – Keep the kids happy on long drives
Power Sliding Doors & Power Liftgate – Easily control it all with the push of a button from your remote
Stow 'n Go® Seating – Quickly fold the second and third rows into the floor for a flat, spacious cargo area
Tri-Zone Climate Control – Personalized comfort for all passengers
Premium Cloth Seating – Durable and comfortable for the whole family
Performance & Safety Features:
3.6L V6 Engine – Powerful and efficient
Smooth 6-Speed Automatic Transmission
Backup Camera – Safer reversing and parking
Electronic Stability Control & Multiple Airbags – Peace of mind on every drive
Cruise Control & Steering Wheel Audio Controls – Stay focused and in control
With a sleek exterior, versatile interior, and smart tech features, this Grand Caravan SXT checks every box for a reliable and family-friendly vehicle.
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment.
Vehicle Features
