2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT – Family-Ready with Premium Features!

This 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT is the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and safety – all backed by a Clean CARFAX with 0 accidents! Loaded with features the whole family will love, this minivan is road-trip ready and built to handle everyday life with ease.

Entertainment & Comfort Highlights:
Rear DVD Entertainment System – Keep the kids happy on long drives
Power Sliding Doors & Power Liftgate – Easily control it all with the push of a button from your remote
Stow n Go® Seating – Quickly fold the second and third rows into the floor for a flat, spacious cargo area
Tri-Zone Climate Control – Personalized comfort for all passengers
Premium Cloth Seating – Durable and comfortable for the whole family

Performance & Safety Features:
3.6L V6 Engine – Powerful and efficient
Smooth 6-Speed Automatic Transmission
Backup Camera – Safer reversing and parking
Electronic Stability Control & Multiple Airbags – Peace of mind on every drive
Cruise Control & Steering Wheel Audio Controls – Stay focused and in control

 

With a sleek exterior, versatile interior, and smart tech features, this Grand Caravan SXT checks every box for a reliable and family-friendly vehicle.

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

