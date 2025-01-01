$22,488+ GST
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
Premium Plus NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA REMOTE START HEATED LEATHER SEATS ENTERTAINMENT SCREEN
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$22,488
+ GST
Used
132,999KM
VIN 2C4RDGCG6LR220864
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Mileage 132,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN PREMIUM PLUS WITH 132999 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, DVD/CD/RADIO, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, THIRD ROW SEAT, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS FRONT/REAR, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, ENTERTAINMENT SCREEN AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call Sunridge 403-291-0891 ! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 3312 26th ST. N.E. Calgary AB
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: HDMI Port Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Charging Port 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet 2nd-Row Overhead 9 VGA Video Screen,PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Garmin Navi...
