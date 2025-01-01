Menu
<div>2020 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN PREMIUM PLUS WITH 132999 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, DVD/CD/RADIO, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, THIRD ROW SEAT, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS FRONT/REAR, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, ENTERTAINMENT SCREEN AND MUCH MORE!</div><div>.<br />ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!<br />One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!<br /><br />What We Offer:<br /><br />*Low Bi-Weekly Payments<br />*Instant Approvals<br />*Credit Consolidation<br />*Employment Insurance<br />*Negative Equity Coverage<br /><br />Operating Hours:<br />Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm<br />Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm<br /><br />Call Sunridge 403-291-0891 ! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.<br />CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.<br /><br />Referral Program:<br />Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!<br /><br />AMVIC Licensed Dealer<br /><br />After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018<br /><br />Location: 3312 26th ST. N.E. Calgary AB<br /><br />All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.</div>

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

132,999 KM

$22,488

+ GST
12708327

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: HDMI Port Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Charging Port 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet 2nd-Row Overhead 9 VGA Video Screen,PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Garmin Navi...

