2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

30,579 KM

$35,988

+ tax & licensing
$35,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Premium Plus 7 PASSENGER BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Premium Plus 7 PASSENGER BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$35,988

+ taxes & licensing

30,579KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8917129
  Stock #: 162472
  VIN: 2C4RDGCG5LR162472

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 30,579 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 DODGE GRAND-CARAVAN PREMIUM PLUS WITH ONLY 30579 KMS, 7 PASSENGERS, BACKUP CAMERA, REMOTE START, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, ECON MODE, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

BLACK PREMIUM SEATS W/SUEDE INSERTS,TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD),ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD),OCTANE RED PEARLCOAT,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

