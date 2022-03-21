$35,988+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
Premium Plus 7 PASSENGER BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
30,579KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8917129
- Stock #: 162472
- VIN: 2C4RDGCG5LR162472
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Mileage 30,579 KM
2020 DODGE GRAND-CARAVAN PREMIUM PLUS WITH ONLY 30579 KMS, 7 PASSENGERS, BACKUP CAMERA, REMOTE START, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, ECON MODE, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
BLACK PREMIUM SEATS W/SUEDE INSERTS,TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD),ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD),OCTANE RED PEARLCOAT,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7