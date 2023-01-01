$37,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
PREMIUM PLUS
Location
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
Sale
63,465KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9479472
- Stock #: 10378
- VIN: 2C4RDGCG2LR247267
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,465 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Compare at $39995 - Our Price is just $37995!
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers a versatility and a ton of features in an inexpensive package. This 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.This van has 63,465 kms. Stock number 10378 is nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is Premium Plus. For a more stylish and comfortable ride, this Premium Plus adds interior and exterior chrome accents, 17 inch aluminum wheels, fog lamps, a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, leatherette and suede seats, dual-zone climate control, fuel economizer mode, touring suspension, power heated mirrors, 2nd & 3rd row in-floor Super Stow 'n Go seats, roof rack system, rear view camera with ParkSense rear parking sensors, remote keyless entry, and streaming audio multimedia system with 4 speakers and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leatherette And Suede Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Dual-zone Ac, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $230.12 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $47866 ). See dealer for details.
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Leatherette and Suede Seats
Dual-Zone AC
2nd & 3rd row in floor Super Stow 'n Go seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7