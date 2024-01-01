Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2020 FORD ESCAPE HYBRID TITANIUM WITH 102697 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH AND MUCH MORE!</div>

2020 Ford Escape

102,697 KM

Details Description Features

$26,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Escape

TITANIUM HYBRID LEATHER NAVIGATION BCAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Escape

TITANIUM HYBRID LEATHER NAVIGATION BCAMERA

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 11233994
  2. 11233994
  3. 11233994
  4. 11233994
  5. 11233994
  6. 11233994
  7. 11233994
  8. 11233994
  9. 11233994
  10. 11233994
  11. 11233994
  12. 11233994
  13. 11233994
  14. 11233994
  15. 11233994
  16. 11233994
  17. 11233994
  18. 11233994
  19. 11233994
  20. 11233994
Contact Seller

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
102,697KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9DZ6LUA41420

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 102,697 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 FORD ESCAPE HYBRID TITANIUM WITH 102697 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 2.5L IVCT ATKINSON CYCLE I-4 HYBRID (STD),Blind Spot Monitor,Evasion Assist,MP3 Player,Privacy Glass,Automatic Headlights,Aluminum Wheels,Automatic Highbeams,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Requires Subscription,Seat Memory,Remote Trunk Release...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2013 Scion FR-S for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Scion FR-S 149,529 KM $11,988 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Toyota Corolla LE 326,566 KM $10,988 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i 195,201 KM $13,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape