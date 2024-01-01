$26,988+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
TITANIUM HYBRID LEATHER NAVIGATION BCAMERA
2020 Ford Escape
TITANIUM HYBRID LEATHER NAVIGATION BCAMERA
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$26,988
+ taxes & licensing
102,697KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9DZ6LUA41420
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 102,697 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 FORD ESCAPE HYBRID TITANIUM WITH 102697 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH AND MUCH MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 2.5L IVCT ATKINSON CYCLE I-4 HYBRID (STD),Blind Spot Monitor,Evasion Assist,MP3 Player,Privacy Glass,Automatic Headlights,Aluminum Wheels,Automatic Highbeams,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Requires Subscription,Seat Memory,Remote Trunk Release...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
2020 Ford Escape