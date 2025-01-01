$18,900+ GST
2020 Ford Escape
2020 Ford Escape
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$18,900
+ GST
Used
87,564KM
VIN 1FMCU9G65LUB75871
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 85510
- Mileage 87,564 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday August 23.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 85510
Lot #: 132
Reserve Price: $18,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
*PANELS PAINTED*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
$18,900
+ GST>
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
