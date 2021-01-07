Menu
2020 Ford Escape

131,118 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

SE

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

131,118KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6470077
  • Stock #: B14587
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G65LUB21129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 131,118 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ford won't be on the lot long! It delivers an exhilarating ride without compromising safety and comfort! Ford prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: heated door mirrors, rear wipers, and remote keyless entry. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 3 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Monotone Paint Application
Equipment Group 200A
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST
Heated Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats

