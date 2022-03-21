Menu
2020 Ford Escape

65,202 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SEL

2020 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,202KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8730965
  • Stock #: 42294A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 42294A
  • Mileage 65,202 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2020 Ford Escape SEL. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91 engine will keep you going. This Ford Escape features the following options: ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 18" Machined-Face Alum w/Dk Stainless Pnt, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: 225/60R18 A/S BSW -inc: mini spare, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

