2020 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,202 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2020 Ford Escape SEL. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91 engine will keep you going. This Ford Escape features the following options: ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 18" Machined-Face Alum w/Dk Stainless Pnt, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tracker System, Tires: 225/60R18 A/S BSW -inc: mini spare, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
