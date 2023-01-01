2020 Ford Escape

$23,500 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 2 7 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9576232

9576232 Stock #: 59371

59371 VIN: 1FMCU9G64LUC10951

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 59371

Mileage 28,276 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.