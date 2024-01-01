Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C</p><p> </p><p>GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!</p><p> </p><p>We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM</p><p> </p><p>- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!</p><p> </p><p>- INSTANT APPROVALS!!</p><p> </p><p>- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue</p><p> </p><p>- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!</p><p> </p><p>- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!</p><p> </p><p>- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE</p><p> </p><p>CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!</p><p> </p><p>LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) </p><p> </p><p>All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!</p><p> </p><p>CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=qll1SMpz9qTQRUdRRWuSxjoWiE5TkLeA</p><p> </p><p>REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!</p><p> </p><p>AMVIC LICENSED DEALER</p><p> </p><p>Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. </p><p> </p><p>Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018</p>

2020 Ford F-150

176,312 KM

Details Description Features

$34,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford F-150

LARIAT | LEATHER | BACKUP CAM | $0 DOWN

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

LARIAT | LEATHER | BACKUP CAM | $0 DOWN

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

  1. 1708218120
  2. 1708218119
  3. 1708218119
  4. 1708218119
  5. 1708217837
  6. 1708218120
  7. 1708218119
  8. 1708218119
  9. 1708218119
  10. 1708218120
  11. 1708218119
  12. 1708218120
  13. 1708218120
  14. 1708218120
  15. 1708218120
  16. 1708218120
  17. 1708218120
  18. 1708218120
  19. 1708218120
  20. 1708218121
  21. 1708217839
  22. 1708218121
  23. 1708217839
  24. 1708218120
  25. 1708218120
  26. 1708218120
  27. 1708218120
  28. 1708218121
  29. 1708218120
  30. 1708218120
  31. 1708218120
  32. 1708218120
  33. 1708218121
  34. 1708218121
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
176,312KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E53LKE13988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,312 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C

 

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!

 

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM

 

- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!

 

- INSTANT APPROVALS!!

 

- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue

 

- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!

 

- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!

 

- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

 

CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!

 

LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) 

 

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!

 

CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=qll1SMpz9qTQRUdRRWuSxjoWiE5TkLeA

 

REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

 

AMVIC LICENSED DEALER

 

Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. 

 

Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 TOURING AWD | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Mazda CX-5 TOURING AWD | SUNROOF | BLUETOOTH | $0 DOWN 170,565 KM $17,988 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Trax LTZ | LEATHER | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Chevrolet Trax LTZ | LEATHER | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | $0 DOWN 227,746 KM $9,988 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 XLT SUPER CAB | ECOBOOST | CD PLAYER | $0 DOWN for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Ford F-150 XLT SUPER CAB | ECOBOOST | CD PLAYER | $0 DOWN 138,982 KM $16,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email GT Motor Sports Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

Call Dealer

403-402-XXXX

(click to show)

403-402-2015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150