2020 Ford F-150

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY! CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1WDAxhTR3fpYg6bgQxku94VUicXTTRmi

AMVIC LICENSED DEALER Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold.

2020 Ford F-150

182,867 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-150

XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Watch This Vehicle
12520621

2020 Ford F-150

XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Red Mile Motors

#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7

825-982-1111

Contact Seller

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
182,867KM
VIN 1ftfw1e45lfb01028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,867 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Interior

Compass
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Mechanical

Block Heater
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna

Exterior

Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Red Mile Motors

Red Mile Motors

#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7

Call Dealer

825-982-XXXX

(click to show)

825-982-1111

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Red Mile Motors

825-982-1111

2020 Ford F-150