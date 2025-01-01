$29,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Location
Red Mile Motors
#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7
825-982-1111
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,867 KM
Vehicle Description
We are open 6 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 6 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm. Sunday by appointment only. LOCATED @ 311 36 Avenue S.E., Calgary, Alberta (Right across from Heninger Toyota) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY! CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1WDAxhTR3fpYg6bgQxku94VUicXTTRmi
Vehicle Features
825-982-1111