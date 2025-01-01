Menu
Stock #: 92558 
Lot #: 119LB 
Reserve Price: $22,900 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2020 Ford F-150

174,728 KM

Details Description

$22,900

+ GST
2020 Ford F-150

XLT

13059740

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$22,900

+ GST

Used
174,728KM
VIN 1FTFW1E49LKD99915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 92558
  • Mileage 174,728 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 11.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 92558
Lot #: 119LB
Reserve Price: $22,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

