2020 Ford F-150

5,777 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Driverz Auto

403-764-2886

Lariat

Location

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

5,777KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 6954362
  Stock #: P12673
  VIN: 1FTEW1E49LFC44267

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # P12673
  Mileage 5,777 KM

Vehicle Description

Ask us about FINANCING or LEASE options (on applicable vehicles).

Every pre-owned vehicle from Driverz Auto is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.

We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties and a variety of aftermarket add-ons.

Stop in today or visit DriverzAuto.com. Driverz Auto is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer.

Call us at: +1-403-764-2886

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

403-764-2886

