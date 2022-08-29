Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Mustang

33,700 KM

Details Description Features

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Mustang

2020 Ford Mustang

HIGH PERFORMANCE PACK w/ TURBO / AUTO / LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Mustang

HIGH PERFORMANCE PACK w/ TURBO / AUTO / LOW KMS

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  1. 9282472
  2. 9282472
  3. 9282472
  4. 9282472
  5. 9282472
  6. 9282472
  7. 9282472
  8. 9282472
  9. 9282472
  10. 9282472
  11. 9282472
  12. 9282472
  13. 9282472
Contact Seller

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

33,700KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9282472
  • Stock #: 19994
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TD2L5160624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Mileage 33,700 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE Ford Mustang HIGH PERFORMANCE PACKAGE comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.3L TURBCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, HIGH PERFORMANCE PACK pushes out 330 HP and 350pound-feet of torque / MUSTANG GT BRAKING SYSTEM / GT performance aerodynamics & suspension components / 19-inch alloy wheels, ACTIVE EXHAUST, rear lip spoiler, premium sound system, push start ignition, keyless entry, factory remote start, APPLE CARPLAY and much more!!

Vehicle Features

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL -inc: launch control and reverse lockout pull ring (STD), ENGINE: 2.3L HIGH PERFORMANCE ECOBOOST, Turbocharged, A/C, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Wheel Drive, WiFi Hotspot, Cruise Control, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Locking...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2017 Lexus NX 200t F...
 97,500 KM
$32,990 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Santa F...
 16,000 KM
$50,990 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Pilot TOU...
 112,000 KM
$42,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory