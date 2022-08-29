2020 Ford Mustang

$35,990 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 7 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9282472

9282472 Stock #: 19994

19994 VIN: 1FA6P8TD2L5160624

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Mileage 33,700 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL -inc: launch control and reverse lockout pull ring (STD), ENGINE: 2.3L HIGH PERFORMANCE ECOBOOST, Turbocharged, A/C, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Wheel Drive, WiFi Hotspot, Cruise Control, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Locking...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.