2020 Ford Mustang
HIGH PERFORMANCE PACK w/ TURBO / AUTO / LOW KMS
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
- Listing ID: 9282472
- Stock #: 19994
- VIN: 1FA6P8TD2L5160624
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Mileage 33,700 KM
Vehicle Description
This ACCIDENT FREE Ford Mustang HIGH PERFORMANCE PACKAGE comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.3L TURBCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, HIGH PERFORMANCE PACK pushes out 330 HP and 350pound-feet of torque / MUSTANG GT BRAKING SYSTEM / GT performance aerodynamics & suspension components / 19-inch alloy wheels, ACTIVE EXHAUST, rear lip spoiler, premium sound system, push start ignition, keyless entry, factory remote start, APPLE CARPLAY and much more!!
Vehicle Features
