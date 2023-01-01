$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Ranger
LARIAT REMOTE START NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA LEATHER SEATS
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
62,866KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10051470
- Stock #: A04919
- VIN: 1FTER4FH5LLA04919
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 62,866 KM
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD),Tires - Front All-Terrain,Tow Hooks,Power Mirror(s),Conventional Spare Tire,Tires - Rear All-Terrain,Power Steering,Intermittent Wipers,Four Wheel Drive,Brake Assist,Integrated Turn Signal M...
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4