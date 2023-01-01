Menu
2020 Ford Ranger

62,866 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2020 Ford Ranger

2020 Ford Ranger

LARIAT REMOTE START NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA LEATHER SEATS

2020 Ford Ranger

LARIAT REMOTE START NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA LEATHER SEATS

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,866KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10051470
  • Stock #: A04919
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH5LLA04919

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 62,866 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 FORD RANGER LARIAT SUPERCREW 5' BOX WITH 62866 KMS, REMOTE START, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD),Tires - Front All-Terrain,Tow Hooks,Power Mirror(s),Conventional Spare Tire,Tires - Rear All-Terrain,Power Steering,Intermittent Wipers,Four Wheel Drive,Brake Assist,Integrated Turn Signal M...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

