2020 Ford Ranger

55,484 KM

Details Description Features

$41,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Ranger

XLT

Location

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

55,484KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9931610
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH3LLA46523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # 23J127A
  • Mileage 55,484 KM

Vehicle Description

Every pre-owned vehicle from Big 4 Motors is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties, and a variety of aftermarket add-ons. Need financing assistance? We can help with that too.Stop in today or visit Big4Motors.com. Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer. Please see CARFAX Report available through Big 4 Motors for full vehicle history.Call us at: +1-403-252-6671*Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed SelectShift Auto

Exterior

Tires: 255/65R17 A/T BSW
Wheels: 17" Silver-Painted Aluminum

Additional Features

Monotone Paint Application
Front premium cloth bucket seats
Equipment Group 300A Base

