Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday May 3.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 69923 <br/>Lot #: 310DT <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership. <br/>Out of Province - MB: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2020 Ford Transit 250

283,040 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Transit 250

High Roof

Watch This Vehicle
12476569

2020 Ford Transit 250

High Roof

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12476569
  2. 12476569
  3. 12476569
  4. 12476569
  5. 12476569
  6. 12476569
  7. 12476569
  8. 12476569
  9. 12476569
  10. 12476569
  11. 12476569
  12. 12476569
  13. 12476569
  14. 12476569
  15. 12476569
  16. 12476569
  17. 12476569
  18. 12476569
  19. 12476569
  20. 12476569
  21. 12476569
  22. 12476569
  23. 12476569
  24. 12476569
  25. 12476569
  26. 12476569
  27. 12476569
  28. 12476569
  29. 12476569
  30. 12476569
  31. 12476569
  32. 12476569
  33. 12476569
  34. 12476569
  35. 12476569
  36. 12476569
  37. 12476569
  38. 12476569
  39. 12476569
  40. 12476569
  41. 12476569
  42. 12476569
  43. 12476569
  44. 12476569
  45. 12476569
  46. 12476569
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
283,040KM
VIN 1FTBR2X87LKB09859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 69923
  • Mileage 283,040 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday May 3.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 69923
Lot #: 310DT
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership.
Out of Province - MB: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2011 GMC Acadia Denali for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 GMC Acadia Denali 228,483 KM $7,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Fiat 500 E Electric for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Fiat 500 E Electric 121,008 KM $4,950 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Infiniti QX60 for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Infiniti QX60 124,296 KM $12,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2020 Ford Transit 250