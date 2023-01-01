Menu
2020 Ford Transit 250

32,407 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

Base

Location

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

32,407KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9482703
  • Stock #: B16827
  • VIN: 1FTBR1Y89LKB63317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # B16827
  • Mileage 32,407 KM

Vehicle Description

Every pre-owned vehicle from Big 4 Motors is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties, and a variety of aftermarket add-ons. Need financing assistance? We can help with that too.Stop in today or visit Big4Motors.com. Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer. Please see CARFAX Report available through Big 4 Motors for full vehicle history.Call us at: +1-403-252-6671*Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Monotone Paint Application
Vinyl Front Bucket Seats
Radio: AM/FM Stereo
ORDER CODE 101A
ENGINE: 3.5L PFDI V6 FLEX-FUEL
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPD AUTOMATIC W/OD & SELECTSHIFT
Dark Palazzo Grey Vinyl Bucket Seats
3.73 Axle Ratio w/99A (DISC)

