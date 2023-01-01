2020 Ford Transit 250

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 4 0 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9482703

9482703 Stock #: B16827

B16827 VIN: 1FTBR1Y89LKB63317

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Stock # B16827

Mileage 32,407 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Monotone Paint Application Vinyl Front Bucket Seats Radio: AM/FM Stereo ORDER CODE 101A ENGINE: 3.5L PFDI V6 FLEX-FUEL TRANSMISSION: 10-SPD AUTOMATIC W/OD & SELECTSHIFT Dark Palazzo Grey Vinyl Bucket Seats 3.73 Axle Ratio w/99A (DISC)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.