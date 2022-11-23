Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Transit

43,149 KM

Details Description Features

$64,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$64,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Transit

2020 Ford Transit

Passenger Wagon XLT AWD 10 PASSENGER BCAM BLIND SPOT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Transit

Passenger Wagon XLT AWD 10 PASSENGER BCAM BLIND SPOT

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 9432558
  2. 9432558
  3. 9432558
  4. 9432558
  5. 9432558
  6. 9432558
  7. 9432558
  8. 9432558
  9. 9432558
  10. 9432558
  11. 9432558
  12. 9432558
  13. 9432558
  14. 9432558
  15. 9432558
  16. 9432558
  17. 9432558
  18. 9432558
Contact Seller

$64,988

+ taxes & licensing

43,149KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9432558
  • Stock #: A08480
  • VIN: 1FMZK2C88LKA08480

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 43,149 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 FORD TRANSIT PASSENGER WAGON T-150 XLT WITH LOW 43149 KMS, 10 PASSENGERS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LANE ASSIST, ECO MODE, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

ENGINE: 3.5L PFDI V6 FLEX-FUEL -inc: port injection (STD),Locking/Limited Slip Differential,All Wheel Drive,Heated Mirrors,Intermittent Wipers,Conventional Spare Tire,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power Mirror(s),Tires - Rear ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2015 Ford Escape TIT...
 140,197 KM
$17,988 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 159,174 KM
$15,988 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Patriot Hi...
 91,894 KM
$16,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory