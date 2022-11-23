$64,988+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Transit
Passenger Wagon XLT AWD 10 PASSENGER BCAM BLIND SPOT
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
43,149KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9432558
- Stock #: A08480
- VIN: 1FMZK2C88LKA08480
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Mileage 43,149 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 FORD TRANSIT PASSENGER WAGON T-150 XLT WITH LOW 43149 KMS, 10 PASSENGERS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LANE ASSIST, ECO MODE, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
ENGINE: 3.5L PFDI V6 FLEX-FUEL -inc: port injection (STD),Locking/Limited Slip Differential,All Wheel Drive,Heated Mirrors,Intermittent Wipers,Conventional Spare Tire,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power Mirror(s),Tires - Rear ...
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4