2020 Ford Transit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $41,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 5 , 7 5 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9627190

9627190 Stock #: GT635

GT635 VIN: 1FTYE1Y84LKA49215

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 135,759 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls WiFi Hotspot Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.