$21,997+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Transit Connect
XL
2020 Ford Transit Connect
XL
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$21,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 474818
- Mileage 199,386 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2020 Ford Transit Connect Van XL w/Single Sliding Door
This compact cargo van is perfect for businesses needing a reliable and versatile vehicle for deliveries or transport. Powered by a 2.0L inline-four engine delivering 162HP, it’s ideal for city driving and work-related commutes.
Features:
- Seating for 2
- Ample cargo space with a single sliding side door for easy access
- 4.2” display with Bluetooth and USB connectivity
- Rearview camera for easier parking and reversing
- Durable vinyl seats for long-lasting comfort and easy cleaning
- Dual rear cargo doors and low load floor for convenient loading and unloading
- Safety: Pre-Collision Assist with automatic emergency braking, and forward-collision warning
Ideal for small businesses or individuals seeking a fuel-efficient, spacious, and reliable cargo van for work purposes.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From XpressApprovals
Email XpressApprovals
XpressApprovals
Call Dealer
(403) 909-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(403) 909-8666