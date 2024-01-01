Menu
<p>For Sale: 2020 Ford Transit Connect Van XL w/Single Sliding Door</p><p>This compact cargo van is perfect for businesses needing a reliable and versatile vehicle for deliveries or transport. Powered by a 2.0L inline-four engine delivering 162HP, it’s ideal for city driving and work-related commutes.</p><p><strong>Features:</strong></p><ul><li>Seating for 2</li><li>Ample cargo space with a single sliding side door for easy access</li><li>4.2” display with Bluetooth and USB connectivity</li><li>Rearview camera for easier parking and reversing</li><li>Durable vinyl seats for long-lasting comfort and easy cleaning</li><li>Dual rear cargo doors and low load floor for convenient loading and unloading</li><li>Safety: Pre-Collision Assist with automatic emergency braking, and forward-collision warning</li></ul><p>Ideal for small businesses or individuals seeking a fuel-efficient, spacious, and reliable cargo van for work purposes.</p><p>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.</p>

Location

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
VIN NM0LS7V2XL1474818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 474818
  • Mileage 199,386 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Ford Transit Connect