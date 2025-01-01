$26,988+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Transit Connect
Van XL FWD BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH USB POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS
2020 Ford Transit Connect
Van XL FWD BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH USB POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$26,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,351KM
VIN NM0LS7S27L1448035
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Mileage 138,351 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 FORD TRANSIT XL CARGO VAN WITH 138351 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS AND MUCH MORE..
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit.
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 2.0L GDI I-4 GAS -inc: auto start/stop system and EcoMode (STD),Power Door Locks,Third Passenger Door,Tires - Front Performance,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Conventional Spare Tire,Front Wheel Drive,Wheel Covers,Brake Assist,Fourth Passenger Door,ABS
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
$26,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2020 Ford Transit Connect