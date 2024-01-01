Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Monday September 23.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 29888 <br/>Lot #: 410 <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/> * DETROIT DIESEL DD15 * 12205 ENGINE HOURS * GVWR: 53200LBS * CVIP:02/25 * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2020 Freightliner CASCADIA

907,928 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Freightliner CASCADIA

T/A

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Freightliner CASCADIA

T/A

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11680321
  2. 11680321
  3. 11680321
  4. 11680321
  5. 11680321
  6. 11680321
  7. 11680321
  8. 11680321
  9. 11680321
  10. 11680321
  11. 11680321
  12. 11680321
  13. 11680321
  14. 11680321
  15. 11680321
  16. 11680321
  17. 11680321
  18. 11680321
  19. 11680321
  20. 11680321
  21. 11680321
  22. 11680321
  23. 11680321
  24. 11680321
  25. 11680321
  26. 11680321
  27. 11680321
  28. 11680321
  29. 11680321
  30. 11680321
  31. 11680321
  32. 11680321
  33. 11680321
  34. 11680321
  35. 11680321
  36. 11680321
  37. 11680321
  38. 11680321
  39. 11680321
  40. 11680321
  41. 11680321
  42. 11680321
  43. 11680321
  44. 11680321
  45. 11680321
  46. 11680321
  47. 11680321
  48. 11680321
  49. 11680321
  50. 11680321
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
907,928KM
VIN 3AKJHHDR8LSLM8181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 907,928 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Monday September 23.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 29888
Lot #: 410
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* DETROIT DIESEL DD15 * 12205 ENGINE HOURS * GVWR: 53200LBS * CVIP:02/25 *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2012 Ford Focus SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Ford Focus SE 253,382 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Ford Escape SEL 86,176 KM $17,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Nissan Rogue SL 177,038 KM $11,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2020 Freightliner CASCADIA