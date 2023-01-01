$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960
2020 Genesis G80
3.3T Sport
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10119006
- Stock #: 23127A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Himalayan Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,103 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2020 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport. Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.3 L/204 engine will keep you going. This Genesis G80 has the following options: HIMALAYAN GREY METALLIC, BLACK, PREMIUM NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: copper contrast stitching,, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19" Sport Staggered Width Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 8-Speed Auto w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: paddle shifters and Shift-by-wire gear lever, and Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Windows
Convenience
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.