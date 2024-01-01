$35,988+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Acadia
AT4
Vehicle Details
Vehicle Description
** 2020 GMC Acadia AT4 - Leather, AWD, Adventure-Ready SUV!
**Price:** $35988
**Location:** Calgary, Alberta
**Kilometers:** 113,172 km
**Body Style:** SUV
**Exterior Colour:** Black
**Interior Colour:** Black
**Transmission:** Automatic
**Drivetrain:** All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
**Fuel Type:** Gasoline
**Engine:** 3.6L V6
**Description:**
Get ready for your next adventure with this 2020 GMC Acadia AT4! Designed with capability and comfort in mind, this SUV is perfect for those who need rugged performance and a touch of luxury. With just over 113,000 km, this Acadia is well-equipped to handle whatever life throws your way.
**Key Features:**
- AT4 Off-Road Package: Enhanced suspension and advanced twin-clutch AWD system for superior handling on rough terrain
- Leather Interior: Premium comfort for all passengers
- Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine: Plenty of power for towing and everyday driving
- Heated Front Seats: Stay warm on chilly days
- 8-inch Infotainment System: Includes navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto
- Advanced Safety Features: Lane keep assist, forward collision alert, rear park assist, and more
- Power Liftgate: Easy access to the cargo area
- Bose Premium Audio System: Enjoy your music with crisp, clear sound
- Remote Start: Get your vehicle ready from a distance
This 2020 GMC Acadia AT4 is the perfect blend of rugged capability and modern luxury. Whether you’re tackling tough trails or cruising through the city, this SUV has everything you need to make every drive enjoyable.
**Additional Information:**
- Clean Carfax report available
- Fully inspected and serviced
- Competitive financing options available
Don’t miss the chance to own this versatile and capable GMC Acadia AT4. Contact us today to arrange a test drive!
**Dealer Information:**
Fagan Family Automotive
[Enter address and contact information]
Website: www.faganauto.ca
