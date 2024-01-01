Menu
<p>** 2020 GMC Acadia AT4 - Leather, AWD, Adventure-Ready SUV!</p><p> </p><p>**Price:** $35988</p><p> </p><p>**Location:** Calgary, Alberta</p><p> </p><p>**Kilometers:** 113,172 km</p><p> </p><p>**Body Style:** SUV</p><p> </p><p>**Exterior Colour:** Black</p><p> </p><p>**Interior Colour:** Black</p><p> </p><p>**Transmission:** Automatic</p><p> </p><p>**Drivetrain:** All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</p><p> </p><p>**Fuel Type:** Gasoline</p><p> </p><p>**Engine:** 3.6L V6</p><p> </p><p>**Description:**</p><p> </p><p>Get ready for your next adventure with this 2020 GMC Acadia AT4! Designed with capability and comfort in mind, this SUV is perfect for those who need rugged performance and a touch of luxury. With just over 113,000 km, this Acadia is well-equipped to handle whatever life throws your way.</p><p> </p><p>**Key Features:**</p><p>- AT4 Off-Road Package: Enhanced suspension and advanced twin-clutch AWD system for superior handling on rough terrain</p><p>- Leather Interior: Premium comfort for all passengers</p><p>- Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine: Plenty of power for towing and everyday driving</p><p>- Heated Front Seats: Stay warm on chilly days</p><p>- 8-inch Infotainment System: Includes navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto</p><p>- Advanced Safety Features: Lane keep assist, forward collision alert, rear park assist, and more</p><p>- Power Liftgate: Easy access to the cargo area</p><p>- Bose Premium Audio System: Enjoy your music with crisp, clear sound</p><p>- Remote Start: Get your vehicle ready from a distance</p><p> </p><p>This 2020 GMC Acadia AT4 is the perfect blend of rugged capability and modern luxury. Whether you’re tackling tough trails or cruising through the city, this SUV has everything you need to make every drive enjoyable.</p><p> </p><p>**Additional Information:**</p><p>- Clean Carfax report available</p><p>- Fully inspected and serviced</p><p>- Competitive financing options available</p><p> </p><p>Don’t miss the chance to own this versatile and capable GMC Acadia AT4. Contact us today to arrange a test drive!</p><p> </p><p>**Dealer Information:**</p><p>Fagan Family Automotive  </p><p>[Enter address and contact information]  </p><p>Website: www.faganauto.ca</p><p> </p>

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

