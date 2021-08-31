Menu
2020 GMC Canyon

27,170 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

2020 GMC Canyon

2020 GMC Canyon

Denali

2020 GMC Canyon

Denali

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,170KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8034070
  Stock #: A15786
  VIN: 1GTG6EEN1L1144430

Vehicle Details

  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # A15786
  • Mileage 27,170 KM

Vehicle Description

Every pre-owned vehicle from Big 4 Motors is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties, and a variety of aftermarket add-ons. Need financing assistance? We can help with that too.Stop in today or visit Big4Motors.com. Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer. Please see CARFAX Report available through Big 4 Motors for full vehicle history.Call us at: +1-403-252-6671*Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Tow/Haul Mode
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Bucket Seats
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Trailering Package
GVWR: 2
Solid Paint
Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist
Driver Alert Package
2-Speed Autotrac Electric Transfer Case
Engine: 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT
Polished Exhaust Tip (LPO)
Trailering Assist Guideline Hitch Guidance
Radio: GMC Infotainment Audio System w/Navigation
Black Spray-On Bed Liner w/GMC Logo
Denali Chrome Grille
722 kgs (6/000 lbs)
5'' Rectangular Chrome Assist Steps
Preferred Equipment Group 4SD
Tires: 255/55R20 AS BW
Wheels: 20'' x 8.5'' Diamond Cut Machined Aluminum

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

