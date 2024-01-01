$CALL+ tax & licensing
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Sky Metallic
- Interior Colour 4SA-Leather, Jet Black, Interior Trim
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 115,101 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 features the following options: ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency, Windows, power rear, express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.), Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) 6-spoke machined aluminum with Dark Grey Metallic accents, Wheelhouse liners, rear, Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row), USB Ports (Instrument Panel with bench seat), 2 also includes 1 SD card reader (first row). With (A50) Buckets Seats, ports are inside console and also includes auxiliary jack, and Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only). Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
