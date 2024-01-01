Menu
Check out this 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 features the following options: ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency, Windows, power rear, express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.), Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Wheels, 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) 6-spoke machined aluminum with Dark Grey Metallic accents, Wheelhouse liners, rear, Wheel, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row), USB Ports (Instrument Panel with bench seat), 2 also includes 1 SD card reader (first row). With (A50) Buckets Seats, ports are inside console and also includes auxiliary jack, and Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only). Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

115,101 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Used
115,101KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTU9DEL0LZ133472

  • Exterior Colour Dark Sky Metallic
  • Interior Colour 4SA-Leather, Jet Black, Interior Trim
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 115,101 KM

Check out this 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 features the following options: ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency, Windows, power rear, express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.), Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) 6-spoke machined aluminum with Dark Grey Metallic accents, Wheelhouse liners, rear, Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row), USB Ports (Instrument Panel with bench seat), 2 also includes 1 SD card reader (first row). With (A50) Buckets Seats, ports are inside console and also includes auxiliary jack, and Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only). Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Integrated Tailgate Step

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
HD Radio

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 GMC Sierra 1500