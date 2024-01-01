Menu
Stock #: 37993
Reserve Price: $22,300
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

274,852 KM

Details Description

$22,300

+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

11910008

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$22,300

+ taxes & licensing

Used
274,852KM
VIN 1GTP9EEL1LZ203645

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37993
  • Mileage 274,852 KM

$22,300

+ taxes & licensing

2020 GMC Sierra 1500