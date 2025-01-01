Menu
Come see this 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 147. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.7L/166 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 features the following options: ENGINE, 2.7L TURBO (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 348 lb-ft of torque [471 Nm] @ 1500 rpm) Includes (KL9) Automatic Stop/Start, (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (MQE) 8-speed automatic transmission., Windows, power rear, express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.), Windows, power front, drivers express up/down (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab, included and only available with (PCI) Convenience Package.) (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab, included and only available with (PCI) Convenience Package or (ZLQ) Fleet Convenience Package.), Window, power front, passenger express down (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab, included and only available with (PCI) Convenience Package.) (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab, included and only available with (PCI) Convenience Package or (ZLQ) Fleet Convenience Package.), Wheels, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) painted steel, Silver, Wheel, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, Vinyl seat trim, USB port, located on instrument panel, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Included and only available with (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine or (L82) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.), and Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only). See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Used
105,098KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTP9AEK7LZ307380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 105,098 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Interior

Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.7L TURBO (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 348 lb-ft of torque [471 Nm] @ 1500 rpm) Includes (KL9) Automatic Stop/Start (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (MQE) 8-speed automatic transmission.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 GMC Sierra 1500