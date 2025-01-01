$CALL+ GST
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD CREW CAB 147
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 105,098 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 147. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.7L/166 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 features the following options: ENGINE, 2.7L TURBO (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 348 lb-ft of torque [471 Nm] @ 1500 rpm) Includes (KL9) Automatic Stop/Start, (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (MQE) 8-speed automatic transmission., Windows, power rear, express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.), Windows, power front, drivers express up/down (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab, included and only available with (PCI) Convenience Package.) (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab, included and only available with (PCI) Convenience Package or (ZLQ) Fleet Convenience Package.), Window, power front, passenger express down (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab, included and only available with (PCI) Convenience Package.) (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab, included and only available with (PCI) Convenience Package or (ZLQ) Fleet Convenience Package.), Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) painted steel, Silver, Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, Vinyl seat trim, USB port, located on instrument panel, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Included and only available with (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine or (L82) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.), and Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only). See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
