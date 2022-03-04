2020 GMC Sierra 1500

0 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 0 6 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8459571

8459571 Stock #: 34588

34588 VIN: 1GTU9BED5LZ169218

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 34588

Mileage 139,061 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.