2020 GMC Sierra 1500

57,660 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,660KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8809664
  • Stock #: 22216A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 57,660 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 features the following options: ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency, Windows, power rear, express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.), Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power front, passenger express down, Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) Black gloss painted aluminum, Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row), USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel, Transmission, 8-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Standard on 2WD models equipped with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Available on 4WD models equipped with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.), and Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only). See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Mirror(s)
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

