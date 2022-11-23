$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 9426822
- Stock #: 22349A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency, Windows, power rear, express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.), Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power front, passenger express down, Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) Black gloss painted aluminum, Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row), USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel, Transmission, 8-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Standard on 2WD models equipped with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Available on 4WD models equipped with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.), and Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only). See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
