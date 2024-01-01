Menu
Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV thats perfect for any adventure? Look no further than this 2020 GMC Terrain AWD 4dr SLE, available now at Royalty Motors. This sleek white SUV features a black interior and a powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine, making it perfect for city driving or weekend getaways. With a comfortable and well-appointed interior, this Terrain is equipped with all the features you need for a safe and enjoyable ride.

This pre-owned Terrain has 133,000km on the odometer and is packed with features, including a sunroof, heated seats, a push-button start, a rearview camera, and a security system. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, heated mirrors, and power windows. This vehicle also includes a warranty for added peace of mind.

Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish SUV! Visit Royalty Motors today to take it for a test drive.

This car was rebuilt professionally and certified

2020 GMC Terrain

133,000 KM

Details

$15,997

+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE

12050473

2020 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE

Location

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GKALTEV2LL233083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,997

+ taxes & licensing

Royalty Motors

403-817-5595

2020 GMC Terrain