$15,997+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Terrain
AWD 4DR SLE
2020 GMC Terrain
AWD 4DR SLE
Location
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
403-817-5595
Certified
$15,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV that's perfect for any adventure? Look no further than this 2020 GMC Terrain AWD 4dr SLE, available now at Royalty Motors. This sleek white SUV features a black interior and a powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine, making it perfect for city driving or weekend getaways. With a comfortable and well-appointed interior, this Terrain is equipped with all the features you need for a safe and enjoyable ride.
This pre-owned Terrain has 133,000km on the odometer and is packed with features, including a sunroof, heated seats, a push-button start, a rearview camera, and a security system. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, heated mirrors, and power windows. This vehicle also includes a warranty for added peace of mind.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish SUV! Visit Royalty Motors today to take it for a test drive.
This car was rebuilt professionally and certified
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Royalty Motors
Email Royalty Motors
Royalty Motors
Call Dealer
403-817-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-817-5595