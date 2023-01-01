Menu
2020 Honda Civic

98,359 KM

$29,990

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Hatchback SPORT TOURING w/ LEATHER / TURBO / SUNROOF

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  • Listing ID: 10403514
  • Stock #: 20327
  • VIN: SHHFK7H92LU303513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Stock # 20327
  • Mileage 98,359 KM

Vehicle Description

This Honda Civic SPORT TOURING comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 1.5L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, 18-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, power sunroof, heated black leather seats, back-up camera, NAVIGATION system, LED headlights, heated rear seats, premium 10-speaker sound system, Honda's LANEWATCH Blind Spot Camera, dual-zone automatic control, 60/40 split folding rear seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, push start ignition, 7-inch touchscreen w/ APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, adaptive cruise control, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning with emergency braking and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Turbocharged, Rain Sensing Wipers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, ABS, Power Mirror(s), Power Steering, Heated Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Rear Spoiler, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Temporary Spare Tire, Front W...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

