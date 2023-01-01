$29,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
2020 Honda Civic
Hatchback SPORT TOURING w/ LEATHER / TURBO / SUNROOF
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10403514
- Stock #: 20327
- VIN: SHHFK7H92LU303513
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Stock # 20327
- Mileage 98,359 KM
Vehicle Description
This Honda Civic SPORT TOURING comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 1.5L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, 18-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, power sunroof, heated black leather seats, back-up camera, NAVIGATION system, LED headlights, heated rear seats, premium 10-speaker sound system, Honda's LANEWATCH Blind Spot Camera, dual-zone automatic control, 60/40 split folding rear seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, push start ignition, 7-inch touchscreen w/ APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, adaptive cruise control, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning with emergency braking and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.