2020 Honda Civic

$29,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 8 , 3 5 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10403514

10403514 Stock #: 20327

20327 VIN: SHHFK7H92LU303513

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Hatchback

Stock # 20327

Mileage 98,359 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Turbocharged, Rain Sensing Wipers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, ABS, Power Mirror(s), Power Steering, Heated Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Rear Spoiler, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Temporary Spare Tire, Front W...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.