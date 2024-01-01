$29,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan TOPURING w/ SUNROOF / LEATHER / NAVIGATION
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan TOPURING w/ SUNROOF / LEATHER / NAVIGATION
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Stock # 20558
- Mileage 25,739 KM
Vehicle Description
This ACCIDENT FREE Honda Civic TOURING comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 1.5L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, premium 10-speaker sound system with factory subwoofer, auto dimming rearview mirror, NAVIGATION system, heated front & rear leather seats, LED fog lights, LED headlights, wireless smartphone charger, Honda watch blind spot camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio, factory remote starter, proximity key with push start ignition, adaptive cruise control, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning with emergency braking and much more!!!
