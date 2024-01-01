Menu
Account
Sign In
This ACCIDENT FREE Honda Civic TOURING comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 1.5L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, premium 10-speaker sound system with factory subwoofer, auto dimming rearview mirror, NAVIGATION system, heated front & rear leather seats, LED fog lights, LED headlights, wireless smartphone charger, Honda watch blind spot camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio, factory remote starter, proximity key with push start ignition, adaptive cruise control, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning with emergency braking and much more!!!

2020 Honda Civic

25,739 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan TOPURING w/ SUNROOF / LEATHER / NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan TOPURING w/ SUNROOF / LEATHER / NAVIGATION

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  1. 11373347
  2. 11373347
  3. 11373347
  4. 11373347
  5. 11373347
  6. 11373347
  7. 11373347
  8. 11373347
  9. 11373347
  10. 11373347
  11. 11373347
  12. 11373347
  13. 11373347
Contact Seller

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
25,739KM
VIN 2HGFC1F91LH101899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 20558
  • Mileage 25,739 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE Honda Civic TOURING comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 1.5L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, premium 10-speaker sound system with factory subwoofer, auto dimming rearview mirror, NAVIGATION system, heated front & rear leather seats, LED fog lights, LED headlights, wireless smartphone charger, Honda watch blind spot camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio, factory remote starter, proximity key with push start ignition, adaptive cruise control, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning with emergency braking and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Turbocharged, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Steering, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Assist, Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Temporary Spare Tire, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Pow...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

Used 2022 Hyundai Venue TREND w/ SUNROOF / AUTOMATIC for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Hyundai Venue TREND w/ SUNROOF / AUTOMATIC 51,500 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Venue TREND w/ SUNROOF / AUTOMATIC for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Hyundai Venue TREND w/ SUNROOF / AUTOMATIC 52,075 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Venue TREND w/ SUNROOF / AUTOMATIC for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Hyundai Venue TREND w/ SUNROOF / AUTOMATIC 56,035 KM $22,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic