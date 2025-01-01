$20,988+ GST
Make it Yours
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan EX NAVIGATION SUNROOF LANE ASSIST HEATED SEATS DRIVE MODES REMOTE START
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan EX NAVIGATION SUNROOF LANE ASSIST HEATED SEATS DRIVE MODES REMOTE START
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$20,988
+ GST
Used
145,332KM
VIN 2HGFC2F79LH001540
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 145,332 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Honda CIVIC EX WITH 145332 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, REMOTE START, AUTO STOP/START, HEATED SEATS FRONT/REAR, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ABS,Aluminum Wheels,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Brake Assist,Tires - Front Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Tires - Rear Performance,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,Automatic Headlights,Daytime ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto House
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Canada Value Package BACKUP CAMERA BUETOOTH 7 PASSENGERS USB/AUX 150,652 KM $16,988 + GST
2020 Honda Civic Sedan EX NAVIGATION SUNROOF LANE ASSIST HEATED SEATS DRIVE MODES REMOTE START 145,332 KM $20,988 + GST
2017 Ford Escape SE BACKUP CAMERA HEATED SEATS AUTO STOP/START HEATED MIRRORS 115,998 KM $16,988 + GST
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
Call Dealer
403-263-XXXX(click to show)
$20,988
+ GST>
Auto House
403-263-4446
2020 Honda Civic