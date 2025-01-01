Menu
2020 Honda CIVIC EX WITH 145332 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, REMOTE START, AUTO STOP/START, HEATED SEATS FRONT/REAR, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE!

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

2020 Honda Civic

145,332 KM

Details

$20,988

+ GST
2020 Honda Civic

Sedan EX NAVIGATION SUNROOF LANE ASSIST HEATED SEATS DRIVE MODES REMOTE START

12734808

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan EX NAVIGATION SUNROOF LANE ASSIST HEATED SEATS DRIVE MODES REMOTE START

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$20,988

+ GST

Used
145,332KM
VIN 2HGFC2F79LH001540

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 145,332 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Honda CIVIC EX WITH 145332 KMS. WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, REMOTE START, AUTO STOP/START, HEATED SEATS FRONT/REAR, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ABS,Aluminum Wheels,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,Brake Assist,Tires - Front Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Tires - Rear Performance,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,Automatic Headlights,Daytime ...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$20,988

+ GST>

Auto House

403-263-4446

2020 Honda Civic