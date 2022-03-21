Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda Civic

22,363 KM

Details Description Features

$58,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$58,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

587-500-7998

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

TYPE R | LOW KM | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Civic

TYPE R | LOW KM | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

587-500-7998

Contact Seller

$58,997

+ taxes & licensing

22,363KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8686901
  • Stock #: CM1009
  • VIN: SHHFK8G35LU300141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CM1009
  • Mileage 22,363 KM

Vehicle Description

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 587-500-7998. 

FAST APPROVALS 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Crossroads Motors

2020 Honda Civic TYP...
 22,363 KM
$58,997 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 104,231 KM
$26,997 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Sorento LX ...
 101,110 KM
$13,997 + tax & lic

Email Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

Call Dealer

587-500-XXXX

(click to show)

587-500-7998

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory