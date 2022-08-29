$34,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
26,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9301213
- Stock #: 10369
- VIN: 2HGFC2F59LH005893
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10369
- Mileage 26,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Compare at $36995 - Our Price is just $34995!
The sporty design is perfectly complemented by its powerful, yet efficient engine, while it's striking interior is designed with both comfort and safety in mind. This 2020 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
With harmonious power, excellent handling capability, plus it's engaging driving dynamic, this 2020 Honda Civic is a highly compelling choice in the eco-friendly compact car segment. Regardless of your style preference or driving habits, this impressive Honda Civic will perfectly suit your wants and needs. The Civic offers the right amount of cargo space, an aggressive exterior design with sporty and sleek body lines, plus a comfortable and ergonomic interior layout that works well with all family sizes. This Civic easily makes a bold statement without saying a word! This low mileage sedan has just 26,500 kms. Stock number 10369 is nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is LX. This LX Civic still packs a lot of features for an incredible value with driver assistance technology like collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, straight driving assist for slopes, and automatic highbeams you normally only expect with a higher price. The interior is as comfy and advanced as you need with heated front seats, remote keyless entry, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri EyesFree, WiFi tethering, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi-angle rearview camera, 7 inch driver information display, and automatic climate control. The exterior has some great style with a refreshed grille, independent suspension, heated power side mirrors, and LED taillamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Siri Eyesfree, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $211.95 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $44086 ). See dealer for details.
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Lane Keep Assist
SIRI EyesFree
Collision Mitigation
