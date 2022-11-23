2020 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,490 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 3 8 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9441105

9441105 Stock #: 16509

16509 VIN: 2HGFC2F59LH028641

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 16509

Mileage 41,387 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote entry system Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Forward Collision Warning Lane Keeping Assist Collision Mitigation Braking System Seating 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback Additional Features AUTO HIGH BEAM USB device connector Road Departure Mitigation Honda Sensing Technologies Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.