2020 Honda Civic

41,387 KM

$26,490

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

587-812-4419

Sedan LX W/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Honda Sensing

Location

Clutch

505 Carmek Blvd, Calgary, AB T1X 0J9

587-812-4419

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

41,387KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9441105
  • Stock #: 16509
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F59LH028641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16509
  • Mileage 41,387 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Previously used as a lease.

Vehicle Features

Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote entry system
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System
60/40 split fold-down rear seatback
AUTO HIGH BEAM
USB device connector
Road Departure Mitigation
Honda Sensing Technologies
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

