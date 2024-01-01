$34,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
TOURING w/ AWD / NAVIGATION / TOP MODEL
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20609
- Mileage 34,990 KM
Vehicle Description
This LOW KM TOP MODEL Honda CRV TOURING comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 1.5L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, an impressive ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 7-inch display with NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, premium 9-speaker sound system with subwoofer, 19-icnh alloy wheels, hands free tailgate, LED headlights, LED fog lights, PANORAMIC ROOF, wireless SMARTPHONE charging, auto dimming rearview mirror, heated black leather seats with memory settings, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Honda's Blind Spot Camera, auto high beam, 60/40 split folding rear seats, LED daytime running lights, factory remote starter, proximity key with push start, adaptive cruise control, forward collision avoidance w/ emergency braking and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Precision Hyundai
403 243-XXXX(click to show)
