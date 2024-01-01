Menu
This LOW KM TOP MODEL Honda CRV TOURING comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 1.5L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, an impressive ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 7-inch display with NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, premium 9-speaker sound system with subwoofer, 19-icnh alloy wheels, hands free tailgate, LED headlights, LED fog lights, PANORAMIC ROOF, wireless SMARTPHONE charging, auto dimming rearview mirror, heated black leather seats with memory settings, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Hondas Blind Spot Camera, auto high beam, 60/40 split folding rear seats, LED daytime running lights, factory remote starter, proximity key with push start, adaptive cruise control, forward collision avoidance w/ emergency braking and much more!!!

2020 Honda CR-V

34,990 KM

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V

TOURING w/ AWD / NAVIGATION / TOP MODEL

2020 Honda CR-V

TOURING w/ AWD / NAVIGATION / TOP MODEL

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,990KM
VIN 2HKRW2H90LH221108

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Stock # 20609
  Mileage 34,990 KM

This LOW KM TOP MODEL Honda CRV TOURING comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 1.5L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, an impressive ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 7-inch display with NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, premium 9-speaker sound system with subwoofer, 19-icnh alloy wheels, hands free tailgate, LED headlights, LED fog lights, PANORAMIC ROOF, wireless SMARTPHONE charging, auto dimming rearview mirror, heated black leather seats with memory settings, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Honda's Blind Spot Camera, auto high beam, 60/40 split folding rear seats, LED daytime running lights, factory remote starter, proximity key with push start, adaptive cruise control, forward collision avoidance w/ emergency braking and much more!!!

Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Tires - Rear Performance, Remote Trunk Release, Panoramic Roof, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Temporary Spare Tire, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Tires - Front Performance, Rain Sensing Wipers

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2020 Honda CR-V