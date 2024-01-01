$26,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
LX AWD
Location
Royalty Motors
10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6
403-817-5595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 44,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this sleek 2020 Honda CR-V LX AWD from Royalty Motors. This black beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine, giving you the pep you need for highway driving and the efficiency you crave for city commutes. With its all-wheel drive system, you can tackle any weather condition with confidence. This well-maintained CR-V has only 44,000km on the odometer, ensuring years of trouble-free driving ahead.
This CR-V is packed with features designed to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe. Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, keep your hands warm with heated seats and mirrors, and stay connected with Bluetooth and SiriusXM Radio. The CR-V also boasts a rearview camera for added peace of mind, and its comprehensive safety features include anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control.
This car was professionally rebuilt and comes with a mechanical fitness assessment
Here are 5 features that are sure to make this CR-V stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Tackle any Canadian winter with confidence.
- Heated Seats & Mirrors: Stay warm and cozy on cold days.
- Push-Button Start: Convenience at your fingertips.
- Rearview Camera: Enjoy added peace of mind while reversing.
- SiriusXM Radio: Keep your entertainment going wherever you drive.
Ready to experience the comfort and reliability of this Honda CR-V? Visit Royalty Motors today for a test drive!
+ taxes & licensing
