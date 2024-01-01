Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV thats perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this sleek 2020 Honda CR-V LX AWD from Royalty Motors. This black beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine, giving you the pep you need for highway driving and the efficiency you crave for city commutes. With its all-wheel drive system, you can tackle any weather condition with confidence. This well-maintained CR-V has only 44,000km on the odometer, ensuring years of trouble-free driving ahead.</p><p>This CR-V is packed with features designed to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe. Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, keep your hands warm with heated seats and mirrors, and stay connected with Bluetooth and SiriusXM Radio. The CR-V also boasts a rearview camera for added peace of mind, and its comprehensive safety features include anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control.</p><p>This car was professionally rebuilt and comes with a mechanical fitness assessment</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features that are sure to make this CR-V stand out:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Tackle any Canadian winter with confidence.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats & Mirrors:</strong> Stay warm and cozy on cold days.</li><li><strong>Push-Button Start:</strong> Convenience at your fingertips.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Enjoy added peace of mind while reversing.</li><li><strong>SiriusXM Radio:</strong> Keep your entertainment going wherever you drive.</li></ul><p>Ready to experience the comfort and reliability of this Honda CR-V? Visit Royalty Motors today for a test drive!</p><p> </p>

2020 Honda CR-V

44,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12045487

2020 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Location

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

403-817-5595

  1. 1735156943
  2. 1735156954
  3. 1735156953
  4. 1735156953
  5. 1735156954
  6. 1735156953
  7. 1735156954
  8. 1735156954
  9. 1735156954
  10. 1735156953
  11. 1735156953
  12. 1735156954
  13. 1735156954
  14. 1735156954
  15. 1735156954
  16. 1735156954
  17. 1735156954
  18. 1735156953
  19. 1735156953
  20. 1735156954
  21. 1735156954
  22. 1735156954
Contact Seller

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
44,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H28LH242128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this sleek 2020 Honda CR-V LX AWD from Royalty Motors. This black beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine, giving you the pep you need for highway driving and the efficiency you crave for city commutes. With its all-wheel drive system, you can tackle any weather condition with confidence. This well-maintained CR-V has only 44,000km on the odometer, ensuring years of trouble-free driving ahead.

This CR-V is packed with features designed to make your driving experience enjoyable and safe. Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, keep your hands warm with heated seats and mirrors, and stay connected with Bluetooth and SiriusXM Radio. The CR-V also boasts a rearview camera for added peace of mind, and its comprehensive safety features include anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control.

This car was professionally rebuilt and comes with a mechanical fitness assessment

Here are 5 features that are sure to make this CR-V stand out:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Tackle any Canadian winter with confidence.
  • Heated Seats & Mirrors: Stay warm and cozy on cold days.
  • Push-Button Start: Convenience at your fingertips.
  • Rearview Camera: Enjoy added peace of mind while reversing.
  • SiriusXM Radio: Keep your entertainment going wherever you drive.

Ready to experience the comfort and reliability of this Honda CR-V? Visit Royalty Motors today for a test drive!

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Royalty Motors

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 400 4MATIC SUV for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 400 4MATIC SUV 116,000 KM $35,997 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 148,000 KM $30,997 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4
2019 RAM 1500 Rebel 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box 167,000 KM $33,997 + tax & lic

Email Royalty Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Royalty Motors

Royalty Motors

10960 42 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A6

Call Dealer

403-817-XXXX

(click to show)

403-817-5595

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Royalty Motors

403-817-5595

Contact Seller
2020 Honda CR-V