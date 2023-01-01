Menu
2020 Honda CR-V

141,611 KM

Details Description Features

$35,988

+ tax & licensing
GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

Black Edition AWD | $0 DOWN, EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

Sale

141,611KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9472797
  VIN: 2HKRW2H91LH204768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,611 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a BEAUTIFUL Black Edition 2020 Honda CRV for sale. This is by far the coolest, and best looking CRV you can get your hands on. With it being a black edition, The wheels and almost every trim piece is blacked out. The black edition has custom seats from factory, a Gloss black grille, Tailgate spoiler and special skid plates, only to be found in the black edition.  This CRV looks A LOT different than other ones.

 

With it being a black edition, it is the top of the line CRV.  Comes loaded with all the options like navigation, heated steering wheel, front and rear heated seats, wireless phone charger and sooo much more.  You seriously gotta come check it out to really appreciate this beast. 

 

Financing available.

 

Inspection included.

 

Carfax included.

 

 

$0 Down payment possible, Fast Approvals, Everyone Approved, Mechanical Fitness Assessment Available, Detailed and ready to roll!

 

GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH - 3020 OGDEN ROAD SE, CALGARY, ALBERTA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Proximity Key
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

GT Motor Sports South

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

