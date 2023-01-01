$35,988+ tax & licensing
587-432-3333
2020 Honda CR-V
Black Edition AWD | $0 DOWN, EVERYONE APPROVED!
Location
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
587-432-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,988
+ taxes & licensing
- VIN: 2HKRW2H91LH204768
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,611 KM
Vehicle Description
We have a BEAUTIFUL Black Edition 2020 Honda CRV for sale. This is by far the coolest, and best looking CRV you can get your hands on. With it being a black edition, The wheels and almost every trim piece is blacked out. The black edition has custom seats from factory, a Gloss black grille, Tailgate spoiler and special skid plates, only to be found in the black edition. This CRV looks A LOT different than other ones.
With it being a black edition, it is the top of the line CRV. Comes loaded with all the options like navigation, heated steering wheel, front and rear heated seats, wireless phone charger and sooo much more. You seriously gotta come check it out to really appreciate this beast.
Financing available.
Inspection included.
Carfax included.
$0 Down payment possible, Fast Approvals, Everyone Approved, Mechanical Fitness Assessment Available, Detailed and ready to roll!
GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH - 3020 OGDEN ROAD SE, CALGARY, ALBERTA
Vehicle Features
