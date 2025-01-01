Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 27.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 86642 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2020 Honda Odyssey

172,278 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2020 Honda Odyssey

EX-L w/RES

Watch This Vehicle
12904802

2020 Honda Odyssey

EX-L w/RES

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12904802
  2. 12904802
  3. 12904802
  4. 12904802
  5. 12904802
  6. 12904802
  7. 12904802
  8. 12904802
  9. 12904802
  10. 12904802
  11. 12904802
  12. 12904802
  13. 12904802
  14. 12904802
  15. 12904802
  16. 12904802
  17. 12904802
  18. 12904802
  19. 12904802
  20. 12904802
  21. 12904802
  22. 12904802
  23. 12904802
  24. 12904802
  25. 12904802
  26. 12904802
  27. 12904802
  28. 12904802
  29. 12904802
  30. 12904802
  31. 12904802
  32. 12904802
  33. 12904802
  34. 12904802
  35. 12904802
  36. 12904802
  37. 12904802
  38. 12904802
  39. 12904802
  40. 12904802
  41. 12904802
  42. 12904802
  43. 12904802
  44. 12904802
  45. 12904802
  46. 12904802
  47. 12904802
  48. 12904802
  49. 12904802
  50. 12904802
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,278KM
VIN 5FNRL6H62LB500581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 86642
  • Mileage 172,278 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 27.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 86642
Lot #:
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2017 Ford F-550 XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford F-550 XLT 93,999 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2020 Kia Sedona LX for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Kia Sedona LX 114,350 KM $13,500 + GST
Used 2005 Jayco Jay Feather 21J for sale in Calgary, AB
2005 Jayco Jay Feather 21J 0 $3,000 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2020 Honda Odyssey