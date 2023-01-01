Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda Ridgeline

26,350 KM

Details Description Features

$47,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Ridgeline

2020 Honda Ridgeline

TOURING w/ AWD / NAVI / LEATHER / SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Ridgeline

TOURING w/ AWD / NAVI / LEATHER / SUNROOF

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  1. 10054236
  2. 10054236
  3. 10054236
  4. 10054236
  5. 10054236
  6. 10054236
  7. 10054236
  8. 10054236
  9. 10054236
  10. 10054236
  11. 10054236
  12. 10054236
  13. 10054236
  14. 10054236
  15. 10054236
  16. 10054236
  17. 10054236
  18. 10054236
Contact Seller

$47,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
26,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10054236
  • Stock #: 20203
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F70LB500630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Stock # 20203
  • Mileage 26,350 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TOP MODEL Honda Ridgeline Touring comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, an amazing INTELLIGENT ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, bed power outlets and LED's, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, premium sound system with factory subwoofer, Blind Spot Detection system, automatic high beams, power sunroof, NAVIGATION system, LED headlights, power folding mirrors, front & rear parking sensors, heated steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition, LED daytime running lights, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, fog lights, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ABS, Sun/Moonroof, Lane Departure Warning, Tires - Rear All-Season, Power Folding Mirrors, Brake Assist, Privacy Glass, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, All Wheel Drive, Tires - Front All-Season, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Aluminum Wheels, Power Door Lock...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2020 Honda Ridgeline...
 26,350 KM
$47,990 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 36,051 KM
$42,990 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota 4Runner ...
 68,941 KM
$48,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory