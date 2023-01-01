$47,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Ridgeline
TOURING w/ AWD / NAVI / LEATHER / SUNROOF
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
$47,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10054236
- Stock #: 20203
- VIN: 5FPYK3F70LB500630
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Stock # 20203
- Mileage 26,350 KM
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TOP MODEL Honda Ridgeline Touring comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, an amazing INTELLIGENT ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, bed power outlets and LED's, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, premium sound system with factory subwoofer, Blind Spot Detection system, automatic high beams, power sunroof, NAVIGATION system, LED headlights, power folding mirrors, front & rear parking sensors, heated steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition, LED daytime running lights, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, fog lights, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO and much more!!!
