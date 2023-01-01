2020 Honda Ridgeline...

$47,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 , 3 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10054236

10054236 Stock #: 20203

20203 VIN: 5FPYK3F70LB500630

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Stock # 20203

Mileage 26,350 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ABS, Sun/Moonroof, Lane Departure Warning, Tires - Rear All-Season, Power Folding Mirrors, Brake Assist, Privacy Glass, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, All Wheel Drive, Tires - Front All-Season, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Aluminum Wheels, Power Door Lock...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.