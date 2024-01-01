Menu
This ONE OWNER Hyundai Elantra SUN & SAFETY comes loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, power SUNROOF, hands free trunk, proximity key with push start ignition, alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, Blind Spot Detection system, 7-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, cruise control, heated seats, parking camera, Bluetooth and much more!!!

2020 Hyundai Elantra

114,175 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra

SUN & SAFETY w/ SUNROOF / AUTOMATIC

2020 Hyundai Elantra

SUN & SAFETY w/ SUNROOF / AUTOMATIC

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,175KM
VIN KMHD84LF5LU997698

  • Exterior Colour Iron Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 20638
  • Mileage 114,175 KM

This ONE OWNER Hyundai Elantra SUN & SAFETY comes loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, power SUNROOF, hands free trunk, proximity key with push start ignition, alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, Blind Spot Detection system, 7-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, cruise control, heated seats, parking camera, Bluetooth and much more!!!

BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, IRON GRAY, Power Steering, ABS, Brake Assist, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Front Wheel Drive, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Mirror(s), Automatic Headlights, Rear Defrost,...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2020 Hyundai Elantra