<p>2020 HYUNDAI ELANTRA, FWD, V4, 1.6L, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT WARNING, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS AND MORE! ***</p>

2020 Hyundai Elantra

130,000 KM

$17,997

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2020 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-804-6179

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF3LU054337

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 HYUNDAI ELANTRA, FWD, V4, 1.6L, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT WARNING, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS AND MORE! ***

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-804-XXXX

403-804-6179

$17,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

403-804-6179

2020 Hyundai Elantra