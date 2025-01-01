Menu
This ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Elantra LUXURY comes fully loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, selectable DRIVE MODES, alloy wheels, Bluelink, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated black leather seats, premium sound system, LED daytime running lights, Blind Spot Detection system, 7-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Bluetooth, back-up camera, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, power sunroof and much more!!!

2020 Hyundai Elantra

78,577 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ GST
2020 Hyundai Elantra

LUXURY w/ LEATHER / SUNROOF

12640365

2020 Hyundai Elantra

LUXURY w/ LEATHER / SUNROOF

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$19,990

+ GST

Used
78,577KM
VIN KMHD84LF3LU972525

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
  Body Style Sedan
  Stock # 21057
  Mileage 78,577 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Elantra LUXURY comes fully loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, selectable DRIVE MODES, alloy wheels, Bluelink, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated black leather seats, premium sound system, LED daytime running lights, Blind Spot Detection system, 7-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Bluetooth, back-up camera, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, power sunroof and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

SPACE BLACK, BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Front Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, ABS, Power Steering, Tires - Rear Performance, Satellite Radio, Lane Departure Warning, Daytime Running Lights, Sun/Moonroof, Intermittent Wipers, Autom...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

$19,990

+ GST>

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2020 Hyundai Elantra