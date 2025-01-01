$19,990+ GST
2020 Hyundai Elantra
LUXURY w/ LEATHER / SUNROOF
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$19,990
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
- Body Style Sedan
- Stock # 21057
- Mileage 78,577 KM
Vehicle Description
This ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Elantra LUXURY comes fully loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, selectable DRIVE MODES, alloy wheels, Bluelink, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated black leather seats, premium sound system, LED daytime running lights, Blind Spot Detection system, 7-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Bluetooth, back-up camera, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, power sunroof and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
